Maha govt appoints Dr Indurani Jakhar as new municipal commissioner of KDMC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 18, 2023 08:32 AM 2023-11-18T08:32:06+5:30 2023-11-18T08:35:51+5:30
The Maharashtra government has designated IAS officer Dr. Indurani Jakhar as the newly appointed municipal commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district.
Dr Jakhar replaces IAS officer Dr Bhausaheb Dangade, who has been appointed as the managing director of the Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, official said.
Dr Jakhar has served as an assistant secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and was the managing director of the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), the official said.