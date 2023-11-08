Maha govt approves proposal to set up information centre in Mauritius

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government granted its approval for the establishment of a state information center and a versatile complex in Mauritius. This decision was reached during a cabinet meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as stated in an official release from his office.

The cabinet also gave the nod for setting up the Maharashtra bovine breeding regulatory authority. A police dog training centre will be set up in Baramati and five orange processing centres will be set up in Vidarbha region, the cabinet decided.

A high-powered committee will be set up for monitoring implementation of the schemes for the Dhangar community, the release said.

