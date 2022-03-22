Maha govt asks Bombay HC for another 15 days to resolve ST issue

The Maharashtra government has asked the Mumbai High Court for another 15 days to resolve the ST issue. The ST case is currently pending in the court. However, the court observed that the state government was delaying its decision on the issue of ST employees. Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte informed the court that the ST issue was not discussed by the government. The court, after hearing the pleas of both the parties, clarified that the matter will be heard on April 5.

Meanwhile, MLA Ashish Shelar, the main spokesperson of the Opposition, moved an adjournment motion today on the ongoing strike of ST workers. Transport Minister Anil Parab has clarified that the government will state its position on the issue before the end of the convention.