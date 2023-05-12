Maha govt clears ex-top cop Param Bir Singh of all charges, revokes suspension

Mumbai, May 12 The Maharashtra government has withdrawn all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh whose 'letter-bomb' had nailed former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh two years ago and also revoked his suspension ordered by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, here on Friday.

Singh was suspended by the MVA government from December 2, 2021 till June 30, 2022 the date of his retirement which will now be treated as 'on duty', as per an official order of the Home Department dated May 10.

"The memorandum of charges dated 02-12-2021 issued against Param Bir Singh, under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rule, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed," said the order.

"As per the provisions of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the suspension of Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd) is revoked by this order and the period of suspension from 02-12-2021 to 30-06-2022 shall be treated as period spent on duty for all purposes," another order said, adding even the departmental enquiry against him has been closed.

Since Singh who is related with a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Nagpur has already retired from service, these orders would be beneficial to him for the retirement and other benefits entitled by the government.

Reacting to the developments, Nationalist Congress Party National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto said cryptically: "All those who helped defame the MVA government are now getting washed clean in a washing machine. Param Bir today, who next?"

Singh got into a tussle with the MVA government soon after the sensational case of planting a gelatine sticks-laden SUV plus a hand-scrawled threat note a threat note outside the iconic Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, came to light, followed by the murder of its owner, businessman Mansukh Hiren of Thane.

As the case grabbed global headlines, Singh hit back at the government by penning a letter to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging corrupt activities indulged in by the then home minister Deshmukh.

The case later attracted the CBI and ED, the Bombay High Court ordered a preliminary enquiry and the state set up a probe panel in the Deshmukh matter, while Singh was questioned by the NIA for the Antilia issue.

The MVA retaliated by lodging five FIRs against Singh alleging extortion and other offences, initiated a departmental probe and suspended him in December 2021, six months prior to his retirement.

