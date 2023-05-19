Maha govt decides to impose Rs 10 lakh fine if theatre owners do not screen Marathi movies

In an attempt to boost the Marathi film industry, Maharashtra government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 10 lakh on movie theatre owners at that time of license renewal if they do not show or screen Marathi films for at least four weeks in a year.

The announcement was made following a meeting addressing the provision of movie theatres and prime time for Marathi films, which was presided over by state cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

It was decided to notify the home department in that regard. It was also decided not to increase the rent in single-screen cinemas... there was a detailed discussion about promoting Marathi films. Directors, producers, distributors and other officials were present in the meeting, Mungantiwar said.

The decision has been taken in view of frequent complains from state-based producers who claim that despite them making good-quality regional movies there is no screening of these Marathi flims in their own state.