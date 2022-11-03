Maha govt distributes 2000 appointment letters to youth

The State government will soon provide employment to 75,000 government jobs to youth. The first program was held today in the presence of Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jobs were announced for 2000 youth today, Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the youth.

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at a program organized in Mumbai. He said, There are efforts that this process of job recruitment should be done in a transparent manner. So many posts are given to MPSC. A drastic change has been made by the department while filling these posts. The scandals seen in the previous government created doubts in the minds of the youth.

According to a report of TV9 Marathi, there is a good agency like TCS and a central government agency that examines banks. Appointments have been made through nomination. We are starting this exam soon. This appointment is to be done after completing 75 thousand exams in a year. This recruitment was to be done between 14 and 19. But there were many obstacles. There was a court case. Often there are various reservations in government jobs. If this is not properly thought out first, court cases arise. Children have to wait for many years.

So I would like to say to the students and youth, don't think that this is the last attempt in life. Please don't go to court for small things. This causes loss to many people. The next recruitment is also affected. We will also try to avoid mistakes, TV9 Marathi reported.