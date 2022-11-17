Maha govt doubles pension of Freedom fighters to Rs 20,000

The Maharashtra government doubled the pension of freedom fighters who took part in the Indian Independence movement, the Marathwada Mukti Sangram and the Goa liberation struggle, to Rs 20,000 per month from Rs 10,000 now.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to allow Socially and Educationally Backward Classes candidates (Marathas) to avail jobs quota under the category of economically weaker sections (EWS), whose constitutional validity has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The statement said the cooperation department's proposal to allow farmers, whose names do not figure in the voters list, to contest Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections was approved at the meeting.

The cabinet approved a proposal to raise Rs 35,629 crore through loans to fund road development projects in the state, it said.