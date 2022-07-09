Maha govt expansion after Ashadi Wari, says Eknath Shinde

All these developments have taken place in Maharashtra in the last few days due to the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. In the general elections in 2019, Shiv Sena had contested the elections as a BJP-Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. We have established a government in the minds of the people. Therefore, we have come to Delhi for a goodwill visit of senior leaders. The Center has a lion's share in the development of the state, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After meeting veteran BJP leaders in the capital Delhi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a joint press conference.

This government is in the interest of the people. It is a government that gives justice to the farmers, the hard working people and all the elements. It also needs the blessings of the Centre. We will also understand the contribution and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the development of the state of Maharashtra. Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been blessed to form the government. JP Nadda and Amit Shah have also been blessed and supported, said Eknath Shinde.

Speaking on the occasion, Eknath Shinde also lauded former Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said, "I especially Devendra Fadnavis, who has been the Deputy Chief Minister and a successful Chief Minister for five years, has made a great contribution to the formation of this government." The plus point of our government is Devendra Fadnavis. When he was the Chief Minister, he has implemented many big projects. We will try to give the state a better day.

When will the cabinet be expanded? Did you discuss this with Amit Shah? Speaking on this question, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded. He said that yesterday's meeting with Amit Shah was a goodwill visit. After Ashadi Wari, Devendra Fadnavis and I will discuss about the cabinet. The cabinet will be expanded before the convention, said Eknath Shinde. It is not our rebellion, it is our party revolution.

