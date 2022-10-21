Maha govt frames rules to curb honour killings

The Maharashtra government has framed rules to prevent honour killings, Khap Panchayat diktats, mob lynching as well as violence, and asked the director general of police to apprise personnel across the state force of their implementation.

The rules, which have been mentioned in a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, are in keeping with the recommendations of the Supreme Court on the issue, he added.

According to a PTI report, It also laid down that 'khap panchayat' and similar organisations should be reported to district and police authorities, and law-enforcing agencies must get in touch with the members of these outfits and tell them such meetings are not allowed as per law.

Local police must be alert and, if necessary, ban such meetings, the GR stated, adding that if a meeting is held despite a ban, then the deputy superintendent of police must be in attendance and participants must be told no decision should be taken that harms the couple in question or their kin.

Police will be required to videograph such meetings and people who take decisions violative of rules will be liable to be booked for criminal offences, the resolution added.