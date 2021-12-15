Maha govt gets no relief in Anil Deshmukh case, Bombay HC allows CBI to investigate from all sides

The Bombay High Court has given a huge jolt to the state government. The state government's petition against the CBI has been rejected, saying the summons sent to former state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and state director general of police Sanjay Pandey in the Anil Deshmukh case were justified. The Bombay High Court has rejected a petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the FIR registered by the CBI against Deshmukh. The High Court has allowed the CBI to investigate all aspects.

The High Court has ruled that the state government should not file a petition challenging personal summons issued by the CBI to Kunte and Pandey.

Anil Deshmukh is facing a CBI probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.