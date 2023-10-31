Maha govt informs Bombay HC of 35 percent vacancies in health department amid hospital deaths

The Maharashtra government conveyed to the Bombay High Court on Monday that approximately 35 percent of the approved positions within the public health department remain unoccupied. The Joint Secretary of the Maharashtra Public Health Department revealed that out of a total of 57,714 sanctioned positions within the department, 37,312 seats have been occupied, leaving 20,402 posts unfilled.

According to a report of Bar and Bench, The affidavit was filed in response to queries made by the High Court while dealing with a suo motu public interest litigation initiated in the wake of patient deaths in government hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The joint secretary further stated in his testimony that in addition to regular positions, steps were being taken to fill openings under the National Health Mission, which is funded by the federal government and carried out by state and local governments in a 60-40 split.

There are 33,084 posts which are sanctioned, and out of this, 27,673 posts are filled on contractual basis. The recruitment of 5,411 posts are under process. Under Indian public health standard program, 951 specialist doctors are appointed on full time basis, the affidavit added. By a separate affidavit, the Court was also told that there were 3,974 vacant posts out of a sanctioned strength of 5,569 posts in government medical colleges and hospitals under the Department of Medical Education and Drugs, reported Bar and Bench.

The Principal Secretary provided an overview of the measures being implemented to prioritize the recruitment of candidates for different teaching positions. Additionally, the Principal Secretary mentioned that the Department had received only 30 percent of the allocated funds thus far. Furthermore, it was revealed that a total of Rs 22,95,74,000 had been expended on a range of medical institutions, encompassing colleges, hospitals, and healthcare centers.