Maha govt issues instructions regarding Shiv Jayanti celebrations

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today approved the proposal of the Home Department that 200 people will be able to attend the 'Shiv Jjyot Daud' and 500 people will be able to attend the birth anniversary celebrations on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the Chief Minister has also appealed that the birth anniversary of Shivchhatrapati should be celebrated by observing the health rules and taking care of the health and hygiene of all.

This coming Saturday is the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In that connection, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai had submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister to allow attendance at Shivjyot and Janmotsav ceremonies as a special matter. Chief Minister Shri. Thackeray has given this approval. Similar instructions are also being given to the concerned agencies including the Home Department. Shiva Jyoti is carried from various Shiva inspirational places for Shiva Jayanti celebrations. For this, two hundred people can participate in this 'Shiv Jjyot Daud'. Also, 500 people will be able to attend the Shiva Janmotsav ceremony.