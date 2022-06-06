Maha govt likely to make 'mask' mandatory in today's cabinet meeting

Covid cases have again started to rise across the country. Therefore, the health systems are on alert. No instructions have been given yet. However, a decision is now likely to be made to make it mandatory to wear masks in public places. A decision on this could be taken at today's state cabinet meeting.

A decision will be made shortly on whether the mask will be mandatory or not. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had appealed to the people to wear masks in public and closed places.