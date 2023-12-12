Maha govt orders audit of BMC’s financial deals in past 25 years - under Shiv Sena (UBT) rule

Nagpur, Dec 12 Heating up the political atmosphere ahead of the civic elections, the Maharashtra government has ordered an audit into the financial transactions of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the past 25 years when it was controlled by the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

The government has set up a three-member panel to carry out the audit of the country’s biggest and richest civic body, in a move ostensibly aimed at targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Reacting sharply to the developments that took place late on Monday night, Thackeray asked on Tuesday as to why only the BMC should be singled out and demanded that the government should also probe the finances of all other civic bodies in the state.

“We are ready for any audit… But why only the BMC? The government should order an audit into the finances of all the civic bodies in the state, and even the rest of the country,” Thackeray said sarcastically.

Thackeray specifically named Nagpur, Pune and Thane, which have been ruled by the BJP, particularly Nagpur -- from where Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hails -- which was sunk due to the floods in the last monsoon.

Ruling Shiv Sena’s Industry Minister Uday Samant announced the panel late on Monday night after demands were raised by ally BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar, raising apprehensions over the BMC’s finances in the past 25 years and its current financial status, as other MLAs also joined in alleging scams galore.

Samant said that a detailed probe will be conducted into the BMC”s financial affairs for the past quarter-century and the findings will be submitted in the form of a white paper in 2024.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sought a probe into the Urban Development Ministry headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that it is the most corrupt in the present government.

“If they don’t have auditors who can understand it, then tell us… Our Shiv Sainiks are also good auditors and we can explain everything to them,” said Raut in a swipe.

It may be recalled that last year, the state government had ordered a special audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) into the BMC’s finances specifically pertaining to alleged irregularities committed during the Covid-19 pandemic period between November 8, 2020 and February 28, 2022.

--IANS

