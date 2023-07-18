Maha govt presents supplementary demands of Rs 41,000 crore in Assembly

On the first day of the monsoon session, the Maharashtra government presented the supplementary demands for the year 2023–2024 in the state Assembly, totaling Rs 41,243.21 crore. The Urban Development Department was given the highest allocation.

Of the total amount, Rs 34,001.53 crore is from the revenue account and Rs 7,004.50 crore in the capital account. The supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, were tabled by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

This is the second-highest supplementary demand in the last three years and eight months. After the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge in November 2019, supplementary demands worth Rs 2,27,121.23 crore have been submitted. In Budget 2023-24, the Eknath Shinde government submitted a supplementary demand of Rs 6,383.97 crore.

Of the total supplementary demand of Rs 41,243.21 crore, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 6,224.55 crore for the Urban Development (UD) Department out of which Rs 2,100 crore is for stamp duty surcharge of Metro Railway, while Rs 3563.16 crore is towards the seventh pay commission arrears for teaching and non-teaching staff.

The UD department is held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. At Rs 5,873.91 crore, the second highest allocation is for the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Rs 5,856 crore is a state share for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme while Rs 1,415 crore is for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme aimed at Scheduled Caste beneficiaries, and Rs 1,000 crore for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).