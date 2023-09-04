Maha govt serious about resolving issues related to Maratha reservation, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde on Maratha Reservation said that today, we held a high-level meeting on the Maratha reservation, I have already spoken to protesters and we will resolve this issue systematically. Our government is serious about resolving the issues related to Maratha reservation.

State Minister Girish Mahajan and other ministers will go (to Jalna) for discussions. We can resolve this issue only through discussions. The state government is working seriously on their (Maratha community) demands, said Shinde.

The CM has said the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it, Fadnavis, whose government is under fire for the violence, told reporters after a meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

As violence broke out, police baton-charged the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze. More than 360 people have been booked in connection with the violence. Thousands of Maratha activists from various groups had gathered to express solidarity with one leader Manoj Jarange who was on a hunger strike for four days. As his health condition deteriorated, the police attempted to make him call off his fast even as the crowd became restless.