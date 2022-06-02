Maha govt signals to increase rickshaw and taxi fares

There is a piece of important news for everyone in the state. State Transport Minister Anil Parab said the state government was considering raising rickshaws and taxi fares.

Transport Minister Anil Parab today launched a program to make six facilities in the RTO department faceless. This information was given by Anil Parab at that time. An increase in rickshaw and taxi fares is being demanded by the concerned organizations. This is due to the increase in petrol and diesel prices. On the one hand, while petrol and diesel prices are rising, so is CNG prices. As a result, CNG rickshaws and taxis are facing losses, according to the concerned organizations.



