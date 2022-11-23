Maha govt to adapt Kerala education pattern from next academic year

Maharashtra state education minister Deepak Kesarkar announced that it will adapt Kerala education pattern in a bid to improve the quality of education from the next academic year. This will bring exams back to schools at regular intervals from Class III onwards, followed by remedial teaching and re-exams to gauge the students’ development.

At present, students of classes 1 to 8 are promoted to the next class without an exam. However, schools do undertake continuous evaluation according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act. As per Kerala’s pattern, exams will be conducted every month and every quarter in addition to the annual practice exams.

For the past few days, officials from the education department have been studying educational experiments by various states, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab, Goa, and Delhi. “After studying all these states’ education policies, the minister has decided to go with the Kerala policy with some modifications,” said Kailash Pagare, state project director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

As part of the Kerala pattern, some administrative changes will also be made. Gram panchayats will take care of the primary education, while zilla parishads will take care of the secondary education. But these changes will happen in a phased manner, Pagare added.