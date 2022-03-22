Maha govt to introduce integrated & bilingual textbooks in all Marathi medium schools

The government has taken a big decision for the students studying in Marathi medium. English words will be used in Marathi medium books from the very beginning. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that this will make the concept of English as well as Marathi clear to the students. She also announced in the legislature that free uniforms would be provided to students in classes I to VIII.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad gave important information while answering the questions raised in the assembly regarding education department. Varsha Gaikwad said that education in Marathi language is compulsory in the state. However, in order to reduce the burden of school bags on the backs of school children and to make the concept of Marathi as well as English clear to the students from childhood, integrated and bilingual studies will be implemented in all Marathi medium schools in the state from the coming academic year.

The Department of Education has made preparations to introduce integrated and bilingual textbooks in all Marathi medium schools from the first academic year onwards. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has instructed to bring high quality textbooks to Balbharati. These books will have English text along with Marathi words and sentences. So children can learn basic English vocabulary, grammar and syntax.