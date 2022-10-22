Maha govt to probe out of turn land allotment in Latur to Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh

The Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant has ordered a probe into an alleged out of turn government plot alloted of an industrial plot in Latur owned by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

According to a report of PTI, BJP's Latur city vice-president Pradeep More said the company, M/s Desh Agro Pvt Ltd, was formed by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, who is also an actor, with a capital of Rs 7.5 crore and they own 50 per cent stake each in the firm.

The company was allotted a plot by the state-run industrial corporation in Latur within weeks of its formation in 2021 and just ten days after an application was submitted for the allotment, he claimed.

According to More, the couple’s company was formed on March 23, 2021 and on April 5, 2021, they applied for a plot for building an agro-processing plant. The company was allotted the plot on April 15, 2021. The company’s capital was worth Rs 7.5 crore, but they paid Over Rs 15 crore for a 2,52,726 square metre plot. For this, the company was charged Rs 605 per square metre.

MIDC allots land at concessional rates to promote industrial ventures in the state. Desh Agro Pvt Ltd was handed over the plot on July 22, 2021, he added further.