Maha govt to start random tests on international fliers to curb new Covid variant BF.7

In view of the sudden surge of new Covid variant BF.7 cases in different countries, Maharashtra government decided to take precautionery measures as random testing on fliers, give a push to the booster dose drive, and set up a new task force of experts.

According to a report of TOI, The government has taken a decision to randomly conduct thermal testing on 2% of passengers arriving in the state via international flights since Monday. It also decided to issue an advisory for children and senior citizens in particular to wear mask, avoid visiting crowded places and maintain Covid distancing of 5-10 feet as per earlier norms.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

IMA have issued advisory to its states and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of COVID outbreak in the areas. IMA also appeals all its member to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak. As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure, stated release.