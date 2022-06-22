Maha Guv down with Covid, admitted to hospital

Mumbai, June 22 At the height of a major political crisis that has gripped the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested Covid-19 positive here on Wednesday, officials said.

The 80-year-old Governor has been admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment and his condition has been described as 'stable'.

Koshyari, who is usually seen sporting a face-mask diligently in public, has been afflicted a day after the Yoga Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan and a critical political situation unfolding in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the past 36 hours.

