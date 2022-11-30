Maha health department declares Rabies as viral disease

Maharashtra state health department declared rabies as a notifiable disease. Rabies, a fatal viral disease that spreads through the bite of rabid animals.

Prevention, control and elimination of rabies from a geographical area can only be achieved through strong surveillance and disease reporting system, said the notice issued by the state.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) it has estimated that at least 200 rabies deaths occur in Maharashtra every year, but only about 20 are notified to the health authorities.

Doctors and hospitals will have to notify the health department when a patient with suspected rabies is admitted, TOI reported.



