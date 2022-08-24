Maha hikes compensation for victims of animal attacks

Mumbai, Aug 24 Perturbed over the growing incidents of man-animal conflicts, the Maharashtra government has hiked the compensation for loss of human lives in animal attacks, the state legislature was told on Wednesday.

Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the Legislative Council that the compensation amount has been hiked by 25 per cent - from the existing Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for any fatal attack.

Besides, those suffering permanent handicap due to attacks by wild creatures shall be given Rs 5 lakh, those sustaining serious injuries will get Rs 1.25 lakh, and victims with minor injuries shall be given Rs 20,000 plus treatment at government hospitals.

Similarly, for losses of various categories of domestic cattle, farm animals, buffaloes, bulls, sheep, goats, the compensation would range from Rs 5,000 upto Rs 70,000.

Mungantiwar said that in 2019-2020, 47 people were killed in attacks by different wild animals, followed by 80 in 2020-2021, and 86 in 2021-2022.

Accordingly, he said the government has increased the compensation amount which is given to the families of the victims of such man-animal conflicts.

Wildlife conservationist and Hon. Secretary of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Kishore Rithe said that the maximum attacks on humans in Maharashtra are by tigers, sloth bears, leopards, wild boars, and Indian gaurs.

Besides, the menace of elephants straying in from Karnataka and Odisha in recent years is also a matter of concern as they cause huge damage to agriculture in Konkan where they are now becoming 'residents' and parts of Vidarbha where they 'migrate' for three-four months in a year with the duration increasing.

"The increased compensation amount is welcome. However, there has to be an all-round strategy to reduce man-animal skirmishes on a long-term basis," said Rithe, who is the founder of the Satpuda Foundation.

