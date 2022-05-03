Maha: Jilted AIMIM says 'katti' to Raj Thackeray for 'iftar' rebuff!

By IANS | Published: May 3, 2022 03:54 PM2022-05-03T15:54:03+5:302022-05-03T16:05:23+5:30

Mumbai, May 3 An irked All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency ...

Maha: Jilted AIMIM says 'katti' to Raj Thackeray for 'iftar' rebuff! | Maha: Jilted AIMIM says 'katti' to Raj Thackeray for 'iftar' rebuff!

Maha: Jilted AIMIM says 'katti' to Raj Thackeray for 'iftar' rebuff!

Next

Mumbai, May 3 An irked All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :All india majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeenAll india majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeenAsad owaisiAimim lok sabhaAll india majlis-e-ittehad-ul-muslimeenAll india minorities commissionAll india ittehadul muslimeen