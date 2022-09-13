Maha jolt: Vedanta-Foxconn goes to Gujarat, Fadnavis goes to Russia, MVA goes livid

Mumbai, Sep 13 Barely six weeks after Maharashtra claimed to have beaten at least 5 states to win the Vedanta Group-Foxconn's stupendous Rs 2.06 lakh crore investment proposal, the project has gone to Gujarat.

The development on Tuesday left Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's team rendered speechless, even as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Russia, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor