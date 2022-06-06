Maha min Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on June 5 was canceled due to health problems. MNS had made strong preparations for this tour. However, Raj's visit was postponed due to growing opposition from UP MP Brijbhushan Singh and the leg surgery that came up at the time. However, Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray's visit is taking place on June 15.

MP Sanjay Raut tweeted about this today. "Jai Shri Ram. 15 June. Chalo Ayodhya..Shri Aditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya with hundreds of Shiv soldiers.

Before Aditya Thackeray reaches Ayodhya, some Shiv Sena leaders will visit Ayodhya to review the preparations there. MP Sanjay Raut will also visit the place. Aditya Thackeray will be accompanied by Minister Eknath Shinde, Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai and other leaders and office bearers. This information has been given by Sanjay Raut while talking to the media.