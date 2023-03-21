Maha minister Dada Bhuse claims Sanjay Raut's loyalties are with Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's loyalties lie with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.Bhuse dared Raut to resign saying he became a Rajya Sabha MP on votes of gaddars (traitors), the term Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction uses to taunt Eknath Shinde and 39 rebel MLAs.

The minister was referring to a tweet by Raut in which he alleged Bhuse collected shares worth Rs 178.25 crore from farmers in the name of a company, but its website shows only Rs 1.67 lakh shares against 47 members.

Bhuse said he would quit politics if he is found guilty, but if the allegations are wrong then Raut should quit as Rajya Sabha MP and Samaana editor.

NCP leader and Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, objected to the reference of Sharad Pawar by Bhuse and demanded the remarks be expunged from the record. Speaker Rahul Narvekar later said he would examine Bhuse's remarks.