Maha minister Deepak Kesarkar says Diwali till Tulsi Vivah, food kits will reach people by then

The Maharashtra Cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar said that Diwali is celebrated till Tulsi Vivah, so the kits will reach people before that.

While Laxmi Poojan, the main celebration of Diwali was on Monday, Tusli Vivah is on November 5. The government had on October 4 announced distribution of the kits to ration cardholders under the Anand-Sheedha initiative. However, the state food and civil supplies department has come under fire as the food kits have not reached all 1.7 crore eligible ration cardholders ahead of Diwali.

According to report of TOI, however, Kesarkar claimed that the kit distribution was on track. It takes time to pack crores of packets; it’s a big job. There were also holidays in between. Those who can’t take such decisions and give relief to the people, will keep talking. Those who do the work, will keep doing their work, and they know the challenges that crop up. Everyone’s Diwali has been sweetened. The items in the kit can last long so beneficiaries can use them even after a few days. So we have kept our promise, Kesarkar added.