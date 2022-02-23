Maha Minister Nawab Malik being questioned by ED

Mumbai, Feb 23 Nationalist Congress Party National Spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik went to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for a probe here Wednesday morning. A team of ED sleuths was questioning him though it was not immediately clear which specific case is being probed.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency had raided certain properties linked with the absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Five days ago, the ED arrested the don's younger brother, Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar in connection with a money-laundering case lodged against him.

The NCP Spokesperson Vidya Chavan and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari strongly condemned the manner in which the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is abusing the official machinery to silence political opponents.

BJP's spokespersons Atul Bhatkalkar and Ram Kadam said that the party had already submitted full details of an alleged business deal between Malik and the mafia don.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor