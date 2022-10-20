Maha minister Ravindra Chavan says food kit scheme announced first, procurement began later

The Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan said the decision to provide a food kit containing one kilogram of rawa, edible oil, yellow lentils and sugar for Rs 100 was taken first and the actual procurement began later.

Accoriding to a report of PTI, The Anand-Sheedha initiative, to be given to ration cardholders through fair price shops under the public distribution system, was announced by the Maharashtra government on October 4.

However, the state food and civil supplies department has come under fire as the food kits have not reached all 1.7 crore eligible ration cardholders ahead of Diwali.