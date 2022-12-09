Maha minister Shambhuraj Desai to seek probe into sudden and growing demand from border villages to join neighbouring states

Maharashtra state minister Shambhuraj Desai said he had sought an enquiry into the sudden and growing demand from the border villages to join neighbouring states. I believe it is a deliberate attempt after the state government took affirmative steps for the welfare of the residents of border areas.

According to a report of TOI, Desai said there was scope for suspicion as many of the villages from Surgana in Nashik, Jat in Sangli and Akkalkot in Solapur districts that had passed the resolutions to join the neighbouring states have taken its back.

We had an all-party meeting. We discussed two issues; one was the legal angle and second were the schemes started for the benefit of the border residents.