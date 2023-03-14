Maha minister Uday Samant blames pilferage and leakage for water scarcity in Dombivali region

People living in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra and neighbouring areas are experiencing water woes, primarily due to tanker mafia and leakage from supply lines.

According to a report of PTI, This was revealed during a surprise visit to Dombivali industrial area by Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday night. He told a news channel that at least 27 villages are facing water scarcity once again.

The minister directed the police to act against the water pilferers. He said a mineral water plant with huge tanks was found operating in MIDC area sans permission and asked the civic chief to take action.

Samant said he was shocked to find that water was tapped out from the main supply lines of MIDC and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in late hours.