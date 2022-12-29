Maha minister Uday Samant says Ambedkar memorial to be completed in time-bound manner

The work on the memorial of legendary social reformer and eminent jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indu Mill in Mumbai will be completed in a time-bound manner, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Samant said work on 18 per cent of the 450-foot tall statue of Ambedkar was complete, adding there was a delay as the structure’s base had to be extended. There will be no shortage of funds, he said, adding Rs 266 crore of the allotted Rs 366 crore had been spent so far.

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said the work to set up an international standard memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Indu Mill Compound in Mumbai will be completed at the earliest. It will be a magnificient monument which the world will envy.