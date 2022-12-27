Maha opposition leaders held unique singing protest against govt over corruption

Opposition parties MLAs hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur, against state govt policies & alleged irregularities & corruption by state ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Today Chief Minister will move a resolution in the state assembly on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by the majority.

Fadnavis also took a dig at former CM and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray for requesting the central government to declare "the disputed areas as a Union Territory.

I was surprised that those who spoke yesterday, he did nothing for 2.5 years as CM. The border dispute did not start after our government came to power.