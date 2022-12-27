Maha opposition leaders held unique singing protest against govt over corruption
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2022 12:23 PM 2022-12-27T12:23:53+5:30 2022-12-27T12:24:07+5:30
Opposition parties MLAs hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of ...
Opposition parties MLAs hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur, against state govt policies & alleged irregularities & corruption by state ministers.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Today Chief Minister will move a resolution in the state assembly on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by the majority.
Fadnavis also took a dig at former CM and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray for requesting the central government to declare "the disputed areas as a Union Territory.
I was surprised that those who spoke yesterday, he did nothing for 2.5 years as CM. The border dispute did not start after our government came to power.
Open in app
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Opposition parties MLAs hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur, against state govt policies & alleged irregularities & corruption by state ministers. pic.twitter.com/QsvwRSu4zE— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022