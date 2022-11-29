Maha political crisis: SC to hear pleas by Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde groups today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a batch of petitions filed by both dactions of the Shiv Sena – one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by CM Eknath Shinde – in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis. Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and for allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

The top court has received several petitions filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.In August, the top court's three-judge bench had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issues involved in the petition filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the political crisis.Earlier, the Supreme Court three-judge bench had said that some of the issues involved in the crisis may require a larger Constitutional bench for consideration.It had also asked the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar not to take any action on the new disqualification notices issued against the members of Shiv Sena.There are various petitions pending before the top court filed by both factions of Shiv Sena.