Maha political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray to go live on Facebook at 5 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will communicate through Facebook at 5 pm this evening. All eyes are on what big announcement Uddhav Thackeray will make this time. As the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government appears to be uncertain, CM Thackeray chaired a cabinet meeting via video conferencing today.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".



Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," said Raut in a Twitter post.

