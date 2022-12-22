Maha ruling dispensation demands probe into phone calls made by AU to actress Rhea Chakraborty

Members of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra staged a demonstration in the legislature complex here and demanded an inquiry into Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale's claim of several phone calls from a person with 'AU' initials to actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shewale, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had on Wednesday flagged in the Lok Sabha the issue of alleged suicide of Rajput and asked about the status of the CBI’s inquiry into his death.

According to a report of PTI, Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde faction staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Bhavan complex on Thursday while holding banners which read: “AU kaun hain” (who is AU).

Legislators of the ruling dispensation also raised slogans against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal for allegedly insulting Mumbai by calling it the ‘Kombdi’ (hen) that lays the golden egg.

Bhujbal, a former minister, on Wednesday said he had only used the popular Marathi version of the phrase `to kill the goose that lays the golden egg’.