Maha: SC quashes 12 BJP MLAs' suspension; MVA cautious, Oppn rejoices
By IANS | Published: January 28, 2022 07:36 PM2022-01-28T19:36:04+5:302022-01-28T19:50:10+5:30
Mumbai, Jan 28 Soon after the Supreme Court quashed the suspension of 12 Opposition legislators from the Maharashtra ...
Mumbai, Jan 28 Soon after the Supreme Court quashed the suspension of 12 Opposition legislators from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app