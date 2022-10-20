Maha state cabinet approves proposal of forming 2,800 self-help groups in North Maharashtra regions

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal of the minority development department in which 2,800 self-help groups will be formed in Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions and 1,500 minority community women will be given skill development training.

Meanwhile, the State cabinet has also approved the establishment of Maharashtra Institute of Transformation (MITR). This will be on grounds of Niti Ayog in the Union government. MITR will be a consultative body for the planning of state government, ANI tweeted.