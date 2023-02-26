Maha tourism development corporation decides to develop Veer Savarkar Garden, theme park, and museum in Nashik

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has decided to develop Veer Savarkar Garden, Theme Park, and a Museum in Bhagur, Nashik, officials said.

The government has announced this project as it is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's death anniversary today. Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will attend the formal function in Nashik today on the occasion.

On February 26 on the occasion of the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has proposed to develop the Veer Savarkar Garden, Theme Park, and Museum with their funds," a Maharashtra government order said, ANI reported.

In this background, the municipal council should pay the amount of work that has been completed at present to the concerned contractor and classify the said work in the status of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. After that, the Mahamandal should complete the said work by the contractor as per the administrative approval, the order added.