Maha tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha asks detailed proposal from Satara DM for setting up grand Shiv Smarak at Pratapgarh fort

Recently, the administration has taken action against the unauthorized construction near the tomb of Afzal Khan at fort Pratapgarh. Section 144 was imposed overnight by the government in this area. The government moved a bulldozer on the illegal construction near Khana's grave. This step taken by the government was welcomed by Shiv lovers.

After that now Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha orders the tourism department to ask for a detailed proposal from Satara DM for setting up a grand 'Shiv Smarak' at Pratapgarh Fort and starting a sound and light show there. Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to secretary asking him to submit a proposal in this regard. In this letter it is said that the idol of Maharashtra Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj prowess is known to the whole world. In the meeting between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan at Pratapgad, Maharaj taught a lesson to the enemy who had attacked Afzal Khan with tigers. He mentioned that there is important record in history on the occasion.

Even today this incident inspires Shiva devotees. This year marks 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Accordingly to promote historical tourism, there has been a request from Hindu Ekta Andolan, Satara and other organizations to erect a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Afzal Khan removing the Kothala of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Afzal Khan fort Pratapgad and also to start a light sound show. Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has given orders to the Secretary that an immediate proposal should be sought through the concerned collector.