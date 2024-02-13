Maha Vikas Aghadi Seat Sharing To Intensify Post Ayaram Gayaram Politics, Says Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar expressed that the process of seat sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is anticipated to pick up pace once the political phenomenon of 'ayaram gayaram' (party switching) concludes. His remarks come on the heels of senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan's resignation from the party.

Ambedkar suggested that the numerous searches conducted by Central agencies indicate a shifting political landscape, challenging the BJP's claims of securing over 370 Lok Sabha seats. He accused the ruling party of resorting to tactics like raids on political leaders and businessmen to instill fear among the opposition.

When questioned about the status of seat sharing discussions within the MVA following Chavan's departure from the party, he replied, Initially, we will establish a framework for seat sharing. After that talks will take place. I have heard that in the last two days, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress had a discussion, which is a positive thing. We don’t know what exactly transpired between them. However, I anticipate there is more possibility of ayaram-gayaram. Once this ayaram gayaram episode is over, the discussion about seat sharing will pick up momentum, Ambedkar added.

In a scathing critique of the BJP, he emphasized that Maharashtra has historically been a stable state, and its citizens will not stand for efforts to destabilize political parties or compromise law and order, such as the recent instances of firing. Responding to speculation regarding 15-16 Congress MLAs potentially aligning with the BJP, he asserted that such departures would not significantly impact the Maha Vikas Aghadi. While the exit of a few leaders might be surprising, he maintained that it wouldn't undermine the overall strength of the party.