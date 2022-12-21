Maha will rethink about water supply to Karnataka over border row, says Shambhuraj Desai

Amid the simmering border row, Maharashtra state minister Shambhuraj Desai has warned Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai that the state will have to rethink about water supply if he did not stop making irresponsible and disrespectful remarks.

According to a report of TOI, Desai said, if Bommai did not stop instigating Maharashtra, then there are more ways and we too can retaliate to his statements, which would ultimately lead to Karnataka people suffering a lot.

Desai stated that every summer, Karnataka government has approached Maharashtra requesting to release water for

them from Koyna and Krishna rivers and added, Our state always supports and ensures to quench the thirst of the

people from the neighbouring state by releasing water to them.

Now, we have to rethink over our decision this summer, he warned, indicating a strong protest from Maharashtra

government to protect the interests of Marathi speaking people in the neighbouring state.