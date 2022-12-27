Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani to be next International Destination: ACOH

At a national press conference held at the national secretariat of ACOHI Asia in Pune, the Asian Countries Chamber of Hospitality Industry (ACOHI) announced Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani of Maharashtra as the next international destination for tourism, leisure destinations, and medical tourism.

Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani have a rich history and natural heritage that have not been recognized. Many Indians travel to foreign countries in search of nature, flora, and wildlife, relaxation, and value for money, but they are unaware of our own rich ultimate inheritance of places available in the form of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani.

"We would be expanding the areas in terms of destination tourism, destination weddings, and heritage tourism, along with national and international medical tourism, and education tourism, looking at its proximity to Pune, Mumbai, and Kolhapur." "All major and selected hotels will be trained and certified to handle international clients in terms of international food, hygiene, safety, tourism, language, etiquette, nature, and many other aspects, as well as classifying hotels according to their standards and connecting them with various international embassies of various countries by allowing international tourists to visit and stay in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani alongside local and state tourists of India."

"India itself is blessed with heavenly places, and there will be much less need to travel to other countries if we build our own tourism sites that are equipped with all key amenities to handle any national and international tourists." "We only lack in promoting it and positioning it on the national and international map, as well as collaborating with state and local tourism ministries and departments to the hospitality industry sectors of all cadres in that particular state and city," Chairman & BOG Chief Dr Sanee Awsarmmel told the media.

Accreditation and certification of the first property, Bella Vista, as an ACOHI 4-Star Grade Luxury Property that satisfies all requirements and has earned its spot in the premium segment of ACOHI Grading & Accreditation, following the stringent BOG format checks that were scheduled in all hotel departments on a satisfactory level in accordance with the ACOHI Accreditation & Star Grading Procedure & Mandate.

"Accreditations will also help the brand and property, as well as others here in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, as it will assist government agencies as well as our industry in creating trust, uniformity, a secure atmosphere for customers, and controlling crime, safety, and security through ACOHI protocols," Dr. Awsarmmel said.

"We are preparing for the ACOHI function in the coming days, where luminaries from the hospitality industry of India, along with Consulate Generals of various countries, stars of Bollywood, and government officials of various states, are slated to visit Bella Vista property to announce and stamp the much-awaited announcement for Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, marking it as an international destination," said Ramesh Gaur, CEO of Bella Vista.

"Aside from the ACOHI Accreditation & Star Grading Procedure & Mandate's important points, we will also be marching ahead on using the ACOHI parameters that are in the interest of our customers; it will make our property worthwhile as it will give value for money for our customers, which are based on Alkaline Water, Pure Oil, Pure Organic Salt, Chemical-Free Sugar, Organic Vegetables, A2 Milk, Pure & Best Graded Masala to name a few parameters. "According to ACOHI standards, these metrics will be applied for the first time in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani," Ramesh Gaur stated.