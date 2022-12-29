Maharashtra: 1 injured after Car hits three vehicles in Nashik

A speeding car hit three vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik city, leaving one person injured, a police official said. The incident took place near Untwadi Square at around 11pm on Wednesday, the Ambad police station official added.

A speeding car on its way to City Centre Mall from Trimurti Chowk hit a two-wheeler, turned around on impact and rammed into one more two-wheeler and another car. One person was injured in the incident, he said.

A case has been registered. The accused has said he was driving his friend's car. Interestingly, some dummy currency notes used in board games were also found in the car, he added.