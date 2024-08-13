Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2025: MSBSHSE Announced SSC, HSC Exam Time Table; Check Dates Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC – Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC – Class 10) examinations. The written exams for the HSC are set to take place from February 11 to March 18, 2025. Practical and oral assessments, as well as other evaluation tests for the HSC, will be conducted from January 24 to February 10, 2025.

The SSC written exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 17, 2025. Practical and oral assessments for the SSC will take place from February 3 to February 20, 2025.

A detailed timetable for both the HSC and SSC exams will be announced by the board at a later date. Anuradha Oak, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board, noted in a notification issued on Monday, “This year, both exams are scheduled to begin in February for the first time to ensure earlier results and enable timely admissions for the next academic year. Stakeholders have until August 23 to submit any objections to the proposed dates.”

