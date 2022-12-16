Maharashtra: 11 former corporators of Shiv Sena join Shinde faction in Nashik

As many as 11 former corporators of the Shiv Sena in Nashik city have joined the Eknath Shinde faction (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena).

According to a report of PTI, Former leader of opposition Ajay Boraste, Suryakant Lavte, Suvarna Matale, R D Dhongde, Jyoti Khole, Sudam Demse, Jayashree Kharjul, Pratap Meheroliya, Chandrakant Khade, Poonam Mogre and Raju Lavte joined the Shinde faction, sources said.

All of them met Chief Minister Shinde at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai late Thursday night and joined the party, sources added. District guardian minister Dada Bhuse and MP Hemant Godse were also present.

Police security was stepped up at Ajay Boraste’s residence to avoid any untoward incident. Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had denied that there was any rift in the party while talking to reporters in Nashik on Wednesday.

