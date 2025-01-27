Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself with Father’s Service Revolver in Solapur

Solapur, Maharashtra (January 27, 2025): A 14-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide in Adhegaon village, Madha taluka, Solapur, on Monday. Shridhar Ganesh Nashte allegedly shot himself in the head with his father's licensed revolver. The deceased, identified as Shridhar Ganesh Nashte, reportedly used his father's licensed weapon to commit suicide. His father, Ganesh Sadashiv Nashte is Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel.

According to reports, around 12:30 p.m., he went upstairs, took the revolver, and shot himself. Upon hearing the gunshot, his mother, grandfather, and others rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood. The motive behind Shridhar’s extreme act remains unclear. Police are investigating and have questioned family members in an effort to determine the cause.

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, on Friday, January 27. Harsh Mhaske, the son of a policeman, reportedly shot himself in the head with his father’s service revolver.

The incident occurred between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. when Harsh took the weapon into the bathroom and fired the fatal shot. Police rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.