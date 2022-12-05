Maharashtra: 15 students injured, after bus accident near Lohagad fort in Pune

15 students from Maharashtra's Raigad district suffered minor injuries when a bus carrying them lost control and veered off the road into a slope and turned on its side near Lohagad Fort in Pune district.

When the bus was passing through the Dudhiware Pass, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road and skidded down a slope and turned on its side. Fifteen students and one staff member sustained minor injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital and were discharged after receiving first aid or some basic treatment for injuries. said an officer from Lonavala Rural police station.

According to a report of Indian Express, the students of a private coaching institute in Pen town, Raigad were returning after a trip to the historic fort along with the teachers and other staff members.